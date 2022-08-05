 Mister Car Wash acquires Top Wash
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Mister Car Wash acquires Top Wash

Tire Discounters expands services with carwash acquisition

LUV Car Wash expands presence in North Los Angeles

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces national fleet program
Carwash News

Mister Car Wash acquires Top Wash

 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced in a press release the successful acquisition of Top Wash, three express exterior locations in Anoka, Fridley and Champlin, Minnesota.

“The Twin Cities are one of our legacy markets and we are excited to see new growth in the area with the addition of these three stores and the recent opening of our Brooklyn Park location,” said Casey Lindsay, vice president corporate development of Mister Car Wash. “The Top Wash locations expand our presence in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis that are continuing to grow and develop.”

Customers of Top Wash can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term.

Throughout the coming months, Mister will be working with the team to rebrand the store and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate into the brand.

