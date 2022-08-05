Mister Car Wash acquires Top Wash

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced in a press release the successful acquisition of Top Wash, three express exterior locations in Anoka, Fridley and Champlin, Minnesota.

Click Here to Read More

“The Twin Cities are one of our legacy markets and we are excited to see new growth in the area with the addition of these three stores and the recent opening of our Brooklyn Park location,” said Casey Lindsay, vice president corporate development of Mister Car Wash. “The Top Wash locations expand our presence in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis that are continuing to grow and develop.”

Customers of Top Wash can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term.

Throughout the coming months, Mister will be working with the team to rebrand the store and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate into the brand.