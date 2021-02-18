Mister Car Wash opens 14th store in Washington

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash’s presence in the Evergreen State has continued to expand with the Feb. 4th opening of its newest location at Sunset Hwy., 9009 W US Hwy. 2 in Spokane, according to a press release.

It’s the company’s first new build in Spokane and the first new store in the area since 2012.

The new location is on the west side of Spokane near the airport, a complement to the other Mister locations near downtown Spokane and in the Spokane valley.

The new location will offer exterior washes, free vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club® memberships that can be used at any of the six locations in Spokane or at 343 locations across the country.

As part of the store opening, new Unlimited Wash Club® members can get their first month free when they sign up between Feb. 15th and March 15th.

Mister Car Wash has been a part of the Spokane community for over two decades, acquiring the first store in the city at Pines and Division in 2000.

“Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community and showcasing our core value, ‘We Care.’ We are proud to have partnered with so many great organizations in the Spokane area over the past 20 years through our fundraising and donation programs,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “We’re excited about our continued growth and opportunity to serve our customers in Spokane.”