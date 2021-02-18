Mister Car Wash opens 14th store in Washington

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash’s presence in the Evergreen State has continued to expand with the Feb. 4th opening of its newest location at Sunset Hwy., 9009 W US Hwy. 2 in Spokane, according to a press release.
It’s the company’s first new build in Spokane and the first new store in the area since 2012.
The new location is on the west side of Spokane near the airport, a complement to the other Mister locations near downtown Spokane and in the Spokane valley.
The new location will offer exterior washes, free vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club® memberships that can be used at any of the six locations in Spokane or at 343 locations across the country.
As part of the store opening, new Unlimited Wash Club® members can get their first month free when they sign up between Feb. 15th and March 15th.
Mister Car Wash has been a part of the Spokane community for over two decades, acquiring the first store in the city at Pines and Division in 2000.
“Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community and showcasing our core value, ‘We Care.’ We are proud to have partnered with so many great organizations in the Spokane area over the past 20 years through our fundraising and donation programs,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “We’re excited about our continued growth and opportunity to serve our customers in Spokane.”
Each year, Mister Car Wash gives back over $1 million to local communities through its fundraising, donation and Inspiring Futures programs.
Since 2015, Mister Car Wash has given back over $130,000 to the Spokane community, including a long-standing partnership with the Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club.
“Our Kiwanis Club has been in partnership with Mister Car Wash for over 15 years. Since the inception of our relationship, our Kiwanis Club has sold thousands of carwash tickets to our friends and neighbors of the Spokane community,” said Arthur F. Keinath, treasurer of the Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club. “Mister Car Wash’s generous fundraising program has allowed our club to donate funds to many various non-profit organizations in our area and to buy supplies for hands-on community projects. The Mister Car Wash fundraising program has impacted the Spokane Valley community and our efforts to improve our community.”
Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about the new location, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/sunset-hwy/.