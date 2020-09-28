Mister Car Wash opens new Iowa and Texas locations

TUCSON, Ariz.— Mister Car Wash’s presence in the Hawkeye State expanded with the Sept. 24th opening of its eighth location in the Des Moines area at 102 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy., located between EP True Pkwy. and Mills Civic Pkwy., according to a press release.

The Jordan Creek location is the company’s second new build since opening its Urbandale store in 2018, the release continued; construction on Jordan Creek began in September 2019.

The new 5,861-square-foot store employs 10 people, bringing the total number of Mister Car Wash employees in the Des Moines area to 187, the release added.

“We’re excited to have joined the dynamic West Des Moines community with our new Jordan Creek location,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “With our proximity to the Jordan Creek Town Center, Costco, Lowe’s Home Improvement, restaurants and other retailers in this vibrant business district, our area customers, particularly members of our unlimited wash club, now have a more convenient place to bring their cars for a clean, dry and shiny experience provided with our signature smiles.”

Among the many features included at this new location are 22 self-serve vacuum stalls on-site and state-of-the-art equipment in the 130-foot tunnel, the release noted.

In addition to the new location, Mister Car Wash has plans to open an additional location in Ankeny before the end of this year, the release stated.

On the heels of opening its 31st store in the Houston area less than two weeks ago, Mister Car Wash announced that its 32nd area store is now open and serving customers at 1380 FM 528 Rd. in Webster, according to a separate press release.