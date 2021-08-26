 ModWash acquires 3 Super Shine locations in Tennessee | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

ModWash acquires 3 Super Shine locations in Tennessee

on

Waterway acquires new St. Louis location

on

Tommy’s Express bringing more locations to Michigan

on

Car fleeing bullets crashes into carwash
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Detailing for Success Ep. 1: Opportunities at Dealerships

PC&D Unscripted 45: CWON Acquires Flagship Carwash

Carwash News

ModWash acquires 3 Super Shine locations in Tennessee

 

on

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors announced the successful acquisition of three Super Shine Car Wash locations by growing express carwash chain ModWash, according to a press release.

Amplify Car Wash Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. 

“It was truly a pleasure to work with the Amplify team on our most recent acquisition of three additional operating locations in our home state of Tennessee,” said Brian Thornton, chief operating officer of ModWash. “Their team provided great support and ensured a timely and seamless closing process, and we are excited for the additional growth opportunities this relationship will produce in our near future. We know this is the first of many transactions we will successfully complete with the Amplify team as we grow from our current operating store count of 23 to well over 200 locations across 14 states in the next two years.” 

Super Shine express exterior carwash operated three locations in southeastern Tennessee.  

“We have loved serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee, community for many years,” said Alan Fitzmaurice and Marcia Fitzmaurice, owners of Super Shine Car Wash. “We know the locations will be in good hands as they join the ModWash brand.”  

Amplify Car Wash Advisors has pledged to make a charitable donation after each transaction closing.

“Bill [Martin] and I have been very blessed to be part of the carwash industry and have made a commitment to giving back,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. 

Following the Super Shine transaction closing, Amplify Car Wash Advisors donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Motor City Wash Works’ 13th Annual Open House and Charity Event held in Detroit, Michigan in August.

According to Motor City Wash Works, the event’s 13th Annual Open House and Charity Auction raised $353,345 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to its website, Motor City Wash Works has raised over $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  

“We were inspired by the great work that Motor City Wash Works does for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and want to follow their example by doing our part,” Pavone concluded. 

