ModWash acquires 3 Super Shine locations in Tennessee | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors announced the successful acquisition of three Super Shine Car Wash locations by growing express carwash chain ModWash, according to a press release.

“It was truly a pleasure to work with the Amplify team on our most recent acquisition of three additional operating locations in our home state of Tennessee,” said Brian Thornton, chief operating officer of ModWash. “Their team provided great support and ensured a timely and seamless closing process, and we are excited for the additional growth opportunities this relationship will produce in our near future. We know this is the first of many transactions we will successfully complete with the Amplify team as we grow from our current operating store count of 23 to well over 200 locations across 14 states in the next two years.”

Super Shine express exterior carwash operated three locations in southeastern Tennessee.

“We have loved serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee, community for many years,” said Alan Fitzmaurice and Marcia Fitzmaurice, owners of Super Shine Car Wash. “We know the locations will be in good hands as they join the ModWash brand.”

Amplify Car Wash Advisors has pledged to make a charitable donation after each transaction closing.

“Bill [Martin] and I have been very blessed to be part of the carwash industry and have made a commitment to giving back,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors.