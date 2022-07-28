Moo Moo Express celebrates grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash is celebrating the opening of its 24th central Ohio location from July 29-August 7, 2022.

Click Here to Read More

The second Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo Express is located at 2614 London Groveport Rd.

Customers that visit the new Moo Moo location during the grand opening period will be given a free signature carwash ($18 value) in exchange for a monetary donation to benefit The Marcus Project.

The Marcus Project has a mission to assist children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities and building a feeling of significance.

Moo Moo Express will also be offering visitors to its Grove City South location $50 gift cards discounted to $25, with all gift card proceeds being donated back to The Marcus Project.