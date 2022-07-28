 Moo Moo Express celebrates grand opening
Carwash News

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash is celebrating the opening of its 24th central Ohio location from July 29-August 7, 2022.

The second Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo Express is located at 2614 London Groveport Rd.

 Customers that visit the new Moo Moo location during the grand opening period will be given a free signature carwash ($18 value) in exchange for a monetary donation to benefit The Marcus Project.

The Marcus Project has a mission to assist children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities and building a feeling of significance.

Moo Moo Express will also be offering visitors to its Grove City South location $50 gift cards discounted to $25, with all gift card proceeds being donated back to The Marcus Project.

Customers who visit during the grand opening period will also be eligible to buy one month of a Crème De La Crème VIP Unlimited Wash Club Membership for 99 cents ($32.99 value).

The official ribbon cutting for the Grove City South location will take place on Friday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. with Moo Moo Express founder John Roush.

