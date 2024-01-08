 PC&D Executive Spotlight: Jeff Pavone

PC&D Executive Spotlight: Jeff Pavone

Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of PC&D’s Executive Spotlight, host Rich DiPaolo engages in a compelling conversation with Jeff Pavone, founding partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and owner of Commercial Plus. The discussion unfolds as DiPaolo delves into Pavone’s background and his journey working with carwash operators.

The episode explores the current services offered by Amplify Car Wash Advisors, shedding light on the evolving landscape of carwash mergers and acquisitions as 2023 draws to a close. Pavone shares insights into surprises from PC&D’s annual Top 50 list and addresses intriguing questions about the dynamics of large chains selling to even larger ones. The episode also touches on the timing of Mister Car Wash going public in June 2021 as well as the potential future multiples in the carwash market.

Looking ahead to 2024, Pavone provides valuable perspectives on the anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success. The episode concludes with a glimpse into Amplify Car Wash Advisors’ future plans, hinting at potential additions of services and experts to enhance the company’s offerings in the months to come.

