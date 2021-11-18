TSG Consumer Partners to acquire Super Star Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SAN FRANCISCO — TSG Consumer Partners (TSG), a leading private equity firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Super Star Car Wash, according to a press release

Super Star is a leading, family-owned carwash operator.

Following the transaction, Super Star Car Wash Founder and President Reza Amirrezvani and the management team will remain significant investors and continue to lead the company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, Super Star Car Wash is a family-owned business with 35 locations spanning the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona and California, with expansion to Colorado planned for early 2022.

The company is dedicated to making its customers’ lives easier by providing friendly, fast and exceptional automotive care services.

Super Star has a robust pipeline of more than 40 new locations and anticipates significant growth in 2022 and beyond.

“TSG has invested in and helped build countless iconic consumer brands, and we are excited for their support as we continue to grow our business,” said Amirrezvani. “Importantly, the firm is a strong cultural fit — they understand and value the significance of our decades-long dedication toward our employees, customers and local communities. Their meaningful marketing expertise, consumer understanding and significant experience with membership models makes them the perfect partner as we enter new markets and continue to innovate for our customers.”