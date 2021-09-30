National Carwash Solutions to acquire Zep Vehicle Care - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Zep Vehicle Care (ZVC) from Zep Inc., according to a press release posted on www.businesswire.com.
ZVC’s offerings will enhance NCS’s chemicals brands, helping advance its mission to provide customers industry-leading complete carwash solutions and services, stated the press release.
ZVC’s commercial carwash chemical offerings, marketed under well-known brands, including Armor All Professional®, Blue Coral® and Rain-X®, will complement NCS’s existing products.
These products will be additive to NCS’s comprehensive equipment and service offering, including MacNeil Wash Systems, Ryko Solutions, TSS products and services, and Vacutech Vacuums.
ZVC also brings its PurClean water management and reclamation equipment brand to the combined entity.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Zep Vehicle Care team to NCS,” said Mike Gillen, CEO of NCS. “ZVC’s beloved products are a great fit with our chemicals offering and will enhance our ability to provide carwash operators with a superior selection of chemicals, equipment and solutions. We’re also excited for this opportunity to provide operators with an easy, integrated sales and service experience with the best talent in the industry.”
“I want to thank Dan and the Zep organization for their leadership and support over the years,” said Greg Heyer, chief commercial officer of ZVC. “The ZVC and NCS organizations are a great fit, with similar cultures, best-in-class brands and a focus on delivering the exceptional end-to-end solutions our customers demand. We look forward to joining the NCS family.”
“We are excited to watch ZVC continue to thrive within the NCS organization,” said Dan Smytka, CEO of Zep Inc. “We look forward to collaborating with NCS to ensure a seamless transition for customers and employees.”
Gillen will continue to serve as CEO of NCS, Heyer will lead the ZVC business, and executives from both NCS and ZVC will take on leadership positions.
Berkshire Partners, an existing investor in NCS, will be the majority owner of the newly combined organization.
Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
