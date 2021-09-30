National Carwash Solutions to acquire Zep Vehicle Care - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Zep Vehicle Care (ZVC) from Zep Inc., according to a press release posted on www.businesswire.com .

Click Here to Read More

ZVC’s offerings will enhance NCS’s chemicals brands, helping advance its mission to provide customers industry-leading complete carwash solutions and services, stated the press release.

ZVC’s commercial carwash chemical offerings, marketed under well-known brands, including Armor All Professional®, Blue Coral® and Rain-X®, will complement NCS’s existing products.

These products will be additive to NCS’s comprehensive equipment and service offering, including MacNeil Wash Systems, Ryko Solutions, TSS products and services, and Vacutech Vacuums.

ZVC also brings its PurClean water management and reclamation equipment brand to the combined entity.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Zep Vehicle Care team to NCS,” said Mike Gillen, CEO of NCS. “ZVC’s beloved products are a great fit with our chemicals offering and will enhance our ability to provide carwash operators with a superior selection of chemicals, equipment and solutions. We’re also excited for this opportunity to provide operators with an easy, integrated sales and service experience with the best talent in the industry.”