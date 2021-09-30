 National Carwash Solutions to acquire Zep Vehicle Care - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

National Carwash Solutions to acquire Zep Vehicle Care

on

Shine Time Management LLC secures ‘epic’ piece of land

on

Man sentenced for 2018 Memphis carwash carjacking

on

Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update

PC&D Unscripted 49: Selling Detailing’s Value over Price Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 49: Selling Detailing’s Value over Price

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, gives an inside look at the 2021 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

National Carwash Solutions to acquire Zep Vehicle Care

 

on

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Zep Vehicle Care (ZVC) from Zep Inc., according to a press release posted on www.businesswire.com.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ZVC’s offerings will enhance NCS’s chemicals brands, helping advance its mission to provide customers industry-leading complete carwash solutions and services, stated the press release.

ZVC’s commercial carwash chemical offerings, marketed under well-known brands, including Armor All Professional®, Blue Coral® and Rain-X®, will complement NCS’s existing products.

These products will be additive to NCS’s comprehensive equipment and service offering, including MacNeil Wash Systems, Ryko Solutions, TSS products and services, and Vacutech Vacuums.

ZVC also brings its PurClean water management and reclamation equipment brand to the combined entity.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Zep Vehicle Care team to NCS,” said Mike Gillen, CEO of NCS. “ZVC’s beloved products are a great fit with our chemicals offering and will enhance our ability to provide carwash operators with a superior selection of chemicals, equipment and solutions. We’re also excited for this opportunity to provide operators with an easy, integrated sales and service experience with the best talent in the industry.”

Advertisement

“I want to thank Dan and the Zep organization for their leadership and support over the years,” said Greg Heyer, chief commercial officer of ZVC. “The ZVC and NCS organizations are a great fit, with similar cultures, best-in-class brands and a focus on delivering the exceptional end-to-end solutions our customers demand. We look forward to joining the NCS family.”

“We are excited to watch ZVC continue to thrive within the NCS organization,” said Dan Smytka, CEO of Zep Inc. “We look forward to collaborating with NCS to ensure a seamless transition for customers and employees.”

Gillen will continue to serve as CEO of NCS, Heyer will lead the ZVC business, and executives from both NCS and ZVC will take on leadership positions.

Advertisement

Berkshire Partners, an existing investor in NCS, will be the majority owner of the newly combined organization.

Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

Read the entire press release here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash to hold drive to support disaster relief efforts

Carwash News: Prairie Capital VII partners with management of Sgt. Clean Car Wash

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express makes 2 acquisitions, opens another Michigan location

Carwash News: Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing