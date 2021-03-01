Neighbors dispute residential-based detailing business | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ASTORIA, Ore. — Residents in the Oregon neighborhood of Uppertown are disputing the conditional approval of one man’s residential-based detailing business, according to a news story from The Astoria.

Click Here to Read More

Noise concerns are at the center of the argument.

An application by Will Gutierrez, who details cars in the garage of a house he rents under the business name of Vanguard Auto Detailing, was initially denied by city officials over noise and traffic concerns.

After agreeing to limit the hours of operation as well as vehicles serviced, Gutierrez received the support of city staff and approval from the Astoria Planning Commission in January.

However, neighbors are complaining of constant buzzing; they also argue that the business had been operating illegally prior to seeking a home occupation license, and that the city should require a zone change as well as analyze the business’ impact on the neighborhood.

Read the entire news story here.