New dates announced for The Car Wash Show™ 2021

CHICAGO — International Carwash Association (ICA) has announced a change to the dates for The Car Wash Show™ 2021, according to a press release.

The event will still be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas but will now be held June 7-9, 2021, the release continued.

Since cancelling The Car Wash Show 2020 on March 10th, ICA has evaluated several different options for providing attendees and exhibitors with the show experience they deserve and desire, the release added.

This includes new considerations for health and safety, given the COVID-19 crisis, the release noted.

As part of this evaluation, the 2021 event has been moved from March to June, the release stated.

At the premier U.S. gathering of carwash owners, managers and decision makers, attendees of The Car Wash Show 2021 will discover new products and technologies, enhance business strategies and connect with a range of car care experts — including carwashers, fast lube professionals, detailers, distributors and more — from around the world, the release noted.

“The Car Wash Show 2021 will feature all-new education sessions, an expansive show floor and the opportunity to catch up on the incredible innovations and resources we missed out on in 2020,” said Kim Vinciguerra, ICA chief experience officer. “We can’t wait to bring our community together again, and the move to June dates helps ensure that we’re able to offer a safe and productive experience that has all the value you’ve come to expect from The Car Wash Show.”