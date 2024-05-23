Northeast Ohio city blocks new carwashes

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Brook Park, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, announced it is permanently pausing carwash build projects in the city after putting a moratorium in place last year, according to a news report by News 5 Cleveland.

Brook Park’s legislation, which was introduced May 7, didn’t use the word “ban,” noted the reporting.

However, it capped the number of carwashes at one for every 10,000 people.

That’s just under two carwashes for a town of around 18,000 people.

Brook Park already has over half-dozen carwashes of different kinds, including express washes, self-serve washes and in-bay automatics in just over 7.5 square miles of land.

The city’s zoning-code change won’t impact existing businesses, but it will block new ones from opening, added the news report.

Other Northeast Ohio cities have introduced similar practices, including Parma, Parma Heights and Stow.

