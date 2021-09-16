NRCC to host ‘industry titans seminar’

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 31st Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), taking place Oct. 4-6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, is now less than three weeks away, and anticipation is building for the first face-to-face meeting of carwash professionals in two years there, according to a press release.

The event, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, is the second regional show since early 2020, following the Southwest Car Wash Association event in June.

“The momentum is certainly building for our East Coast operators to once again meet in person, take part in some great education and walk an expansive show floor,” said 2021 Show Chairman Dave DuGoff of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, this year’s host.

According to DuGoff, there are a lot of reasons to experience this year’s show. “One of our many new offerings is a seminar featuring industry ‘titans,’ who will discuss where carwashing is today. They will talk frankly about consolidation, equity partnerships, a dwindling labor pool, reimagined wash models, contactless payment and more. It’s a seminar you won’t want to miss.”