 NRCC to host 'industry titans seminar'
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

NRCC to host ‘industry titans seminar’

on

True Blue expanding to Texas

on

Autowash expands with 3rd location in Fort Collins

on

Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s wins HCM Excellence Award
Carwash News

NRCC to host ‘industry titans seminar’

 

on

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 31st Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), taking place Oct. 4-6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, is now less than three weeks away, and anticipation is building for the first face-to-face meeting of carwash professionals in two years there, according to a press release.

The event, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, is the second regional show since early 2020, following the Southwest Car Wash Association event in June.

“The momentum is certainly building for our East Coast operators to once again meet in person, take part in some great education and walk an expansive show floor,” said 2021 Show Chairman Dave DuGoff of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, this year’s host.

According to DuGoff, there are a lot of reasons to experience this year’s show. “One of our many new offerings is a seminar featuring industry ‘titans,’ who will discuss where carwashing is today. They will talk frankly about consolidation, equity partnerships, a dwindling labor pool, reimagined wash models, contactless payment and more. It’s a seminar you won’t want to miss.”

The seminar’s “titans” include Sonny’s Paul Fazio, Simoniz USA’s Bill Gorra, Hoffman Development’s Tom Hoffman Jr., Amplify Car Wash Advisor’s Bill Martin and International Carwash Association’s Eric Wulf.

It is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 6th at 8 a.m. in the Atlantic City Convention Center.

You can visit www.nrccshow.com for a full list of seminars and show floor hours.

In addition to that seminar, high-profile and high-energy keynote speaker, former New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie, will be sure to energize and motivate attendees.  

“We have Gov. Christie; Carey Smith, the former owner of Big Ass Fans; and a wealth of educational programming to wet everyone’s whistle,” said DuGoff. “We’re all looking forward to a record-breaking turnout, being back on the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk with our accommodations now at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and reconnecting with fellow operators and suppliers — finally — and safely,” added DuGoff.

According to DuGoff, the only COVID requirement at the 31st NRCC is mask-wearing inside the Atlantic City Convention Center.

“Our trade show venue is a state-run facility, and as such, we need to wear masks, but that is it, and we’re all used to that. We will also be sanitizing to ensure that everyone’s experience at the show is positive and safe. I can’t wait to reconnect, learn a lot, walk a huge show floor and see everyone there,” DuGoff said.

For attendee and exhibitor registration information, visit www.nrccshow.com.

For additional information, email [email protected] or call (800) 868-8590.

In this article:
