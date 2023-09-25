NYSCWA holds event at JMA Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA) held an informal event at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly The Carrier Dome) on Sept. 23 when the Syracuse Orange took on the Army West Point Black Knights for a noon football game, the association announced in a press release.

The event was sponsored by Simoniz USA and Micrologic.

A pre-game was hosted by K & S Car Wash and catered by Lasca’s Restaurant, both of Auburn.

“We were happy to help out and provide some great food for those in attendance,” said Chris Kubarek, with K & S and an NYSCWA board member. “It was a fun day.”

The Orange were victorious, beating the Black Knights 29 to 16.

Added NYSCWA President Walt Hartl, “Thanks to our sponsors and to those who were able to come out to the game. You’ve got to love college football!”

Visit nyscwa.com for upcoming events.