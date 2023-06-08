 NYSCWA spring meeting features tour, communications consultant - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

NYSCWA spring meeting features tour, communications consultant

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The interactive presentation from Skip Weisman provided great insight for attendees who were able to strengthen their skills.

By PCD Staff

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA) held its Spring Membership Meeting on June 1 with a visit to the Hudson River Valley to tour some exceptional washes, strengthen communication skills and enjoy authentic barbecue and Cajun-style cuisine, the association reported in a press release.

With a full bus, compliments of Micrologic Associates, two outstanding washes were toured on a picture-perfect, albeit steamy 90-degree day, the release stated.

At the first stop, the group enjoyed a tour of Scrub-A-Dub Express, a new site operated by Doug Kleeschulte.

The wash, literally off the New York State Thruway at Exit 19, was for sale for some time as it came with numerous challenges, an odd-shaped lot and COVID construction, but Kleeschulte was able to overcome the odds to create a stunning and busy site.

The wash features a 112-foot tunnel and 100-foot conveyor, 12 Vacutech vacs, MacNeil, Motor City, AVW, Petit, InnovateIT and G & G Industrial Lighting equipment, as well as Ver-Tech Labs chemical.

The second site, a storied Hoffman Car Wash, owned by the Hoffman family, is one of their 26 sites (with an additional seven to open by the close of 2024), and was built in 1988 as a 150-foot exterior with seven self-serve bays.

Since then, it has undergone a number of renovations including the removal of the self-serve bays and the installation of an interior cleaning belt and six-bay Jiffy Lube.

The interior cleaning area has recently been converted to an interior self-serve vac area and the lube business was leased to Shell Oil in 2021.

The site’s chemical supplier, Simoniz USA, was the tour’s dinner sponsor.

Next up the group headed to Ole Savannah Southern Table & Bar at Rondout Landing overlooking Rondout Creek in the city’s historic riverfront district.

After hors d’oeuvres sponsored by G & G Industrial Lighting and the Northeast Carwasher magazine, the group had a brief business meeting where Vice President Steve Weekes asked Director Chris Kubarek to read the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports.

Featured speaker Skip Weisman then took center stage.

Weisman, who spent 20 years in baseball, 16 of which he served as CEO of five professional baseball teams before becoming a small business coach, consultant and professional speaker and author, shared his vision on how to overcome deadly communication sins.

His interactive presentation provided great insight for attendees who were able to strengthen their skills after Weisman’s 45-minute presentation.

“Skip certainly kept everyone’s attention and provided a strong message,” said Weekes. “He brought great value to the meeting.” All attendees left with a book compliments of Skip.

The association’s next event is slated for Sept. 23 at the JMA Wireless Dome, originally the Carrier Dome, in Syracuse when Army takes on the Orange.

Limited seats are available for this event; those seats will become available in the coming weeks.

For additional information on the NYSCWA visit nyscwa.com

