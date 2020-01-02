Officers take down man selling guns at carwash

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — According to www.nj.com , police tackled a man who was trying to sell guns near the Self Service Car Wash on the corner of Ocean and Park Aves. after he became “non-compliant and evasive,” as noted in a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click Here to Read More

Arturo Cuahutle-Flores, 47, was charged with four counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose with more charges pending, the article continued.

Lakewood police responded to a report of a man approaching bystanders at the carwash and showing off three handguns tucked into his waistband, the article noted.

Three officers arrived first and approached Cuahutle-Flores, who then became combative with them, prompting the officers to use “immediate, necessary force” to subdue him, the statement said.

A video posted by The Lakewood Scoop showed one of the officers kicking Cuahutle-Flores in the stomach after he reached into the bag he was holding, the article noted.

The officers arrested him, finding the three guns, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered during the arrest, the article added.

The officers were not injured, and the investigation was ongoing, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.