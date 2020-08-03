Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Passengers in car shot at carwash

 

on

FORT WORTH, Texas — According to www.star-telegram.com, a man was hospitalized after being shot at in a car at a carwash while there were others, including a woman and baby, in the vehicle with him.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The victim, who is in his 20s, was in a parked SUV at a self-serve carwash at 1709 McClelland Ct. at about 10:25 p.m. on July 1st when a man in a ski-mask and armed with a gun walked up to the car, the article continued.

The masked man shot multiple times into the passenger side window, the article noted.

Those in the SUV tried to drive away but crashed into a silver sedan at the intersection of Meadowbrook Dr. and Sandy Lane, the article added.

While the one man was injured, the driver, woman and baby came away unharmed, the article stated.

 The man was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, the article noted.

At the time of reporting, the shooter had not yet been arrested, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: True Blue expands with 5 additional locations

Carwash News: Carwash loses customer over damage claim

Carwash News: Market Focus: Rainforest Carwash opens 10th site

Carwash News: ICWG acquires 8 Arkansas and Tennessee locations

Advertisement

on

Passengers in car shot at carwash

on

Newly renovated carwash damaged by arson

on

Market Focus: SCWA announces new convention management

on

Seasoned industry veterans partner to launch new firm: Amplify Car Wash Advisors
Connect with us

Recent Posts

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Get Belted!

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 7: True Blue acquires 5 locations

Carwash News: Newly renovated carwash damaged by arson

Carwash News: Passengers in car shot at carwash

Operations and Management: 30 and under rising stars: Hunter Lemmond

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing

Detailing

5 steps to grow your detailing business
Connect