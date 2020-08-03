Passengers in car shot at carwash

FORT WORTH, Texas — According to www.star-telegram.com , a man was hospitalized after being shot at in a car at a carwash while there were others, including a woman and baby, in the vehicle with him.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was in a parked SUV at a self-serve carwash at 1709 McClelland Ct. at about 10:25 p.m. on July 1st when a man in a ski-mask and armed with a gun walked up to the car, the article continued.

The masked man shot multiple times into the passenger side window, the article noted.

Those in the SUV tried to drive away but crashed into a silver sedan at the intersection of Meadowbrook Dr. and Sandy Lane, the article added.

While the one man was injured, the driver, woman and baby came away unharmed, the article stated.

The man was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, the article noted.

At the time of reporting, the shooter had not yet been arrested, the article concluded.

