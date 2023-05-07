 PC&D’s Exhibit Product Guide is now live

AKRON, Ohio — Easily navigate the show floor and effectively plan with our guide’s Schedule of Events.

By PCD Staff

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s (PC&D) Exhibit Product Guide is now live in a user-friendly digital edition.

This online guide is also mobile-friendly, which is perfect while trying to maximize your time at the show.

Whether you’re in between meetings, enjoying lunch or at the hotel planning the day, our guide is ready to serve — right in the palm of your hand.

Use our Exhibit Product Guidefor easy planning and navigation while attending The Car Wash Show™ 2023, hosted by International Carwash Association (ICA). 

You can find the show’s Exhibitor Listing here.  

The Schedule of Events is here.

A visual floor plan can be found here.

Our guide also includes a special industry exclusive interview with a key show organizer, Kim Vinciguerra, chief experience officer at ICA.

The content for this guide was provided in partnership with ICA.

For updated information, please visit www.thecarwashshow.com.

