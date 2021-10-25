 PC&D hosting webinar on tunnel layout and setup
PC&D hosting webinar on tunnel layout and setup

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Carwash News

PC&D hosting webinar on tunnel layout and setup

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will host the first webinar in a three-part series taking place during the remainder of 2021.

This first part will cover the art and science of carwash tunnel layout and setup.

Sonny’s The CarWash Factory will present with speakers Robert Andre, senior vice president of distribution, and Anthony Analetto, president of new innovation.

If you’re currently building or planning to build a tunnel carwash or thinking about investing in the carwash industry, this free, 60-minute webinar will walk you through everything you need to know about setting up your tunnel business for success from the start.

For more information and to register for this and/or the other webinars in this series, click here.

