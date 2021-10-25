PC&D hosting webinar on tunnel layout and setup

AKRON, Ohio — On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will host the first webinar in a three-part series taking place during the remainder of 2021.

This first part will cover the art and science of carwash tunnel layout and setup.

Sonny’s The CarWash Factory will present with speakers Robert Andre, senior vice president of distribution, and Anthony Analetto, president of new innovation.

If you’re currently building or planning to build a tunnel carwash or thinking about investing in the carwash industry, this free, 60-minute webinar will walk you through everything you need to know about setting up your tunnel business for success from the start.

For more information and to register for this and/or the other webinars in this series, click here.