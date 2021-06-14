PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Ned Browning, founder of Valley Car Wash, joins Associate Publisher ­– Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss his business’ eco-friendly initiatives, including the largest commercial roof-mounted solar panel system currently in Frederick County, Virginia.

Browning states, “We just hope with our efforts of being eco-conscious in the community that it will trickle down to other businesses and homeowners, and the trend of going solar will increase throughout the United States.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.