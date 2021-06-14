 PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study
PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study
PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

 

Ned Browning, founder of Valley Car Wash, discusses his business’ eco-friendly initiatives and more.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Ned Browning, founder of Valley Car Wash, joins Associate Publisher ­– Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss his business’ eco-friendly initiatives, including the largest commercial roof-mounted solar panel system currently in Frederick County, Virginia.

Browning states, “We just hope with our efforts of being eco-conscious in the community that it will trickle down to other businesses and homeowners, and the trend of going solar will increase throughout the United States.”

