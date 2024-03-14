 Wash Talk Ep. 191: Streamlining IT for carwashes with Centaur Technology Advisors

Wash Talk Ep. 191: Streamlining IT for carwashes with Centaur Technology Advisors

James Christian explains how they've redefined IT support for carwashes, emphasizing personalized solutions and long-term cost savings.

By Brian Ankney
In this latest episode of Wash Talk, host Brian Ankney sits down with James Christian from Centaur Technology Advisors in the Babcox Media studio.

James explains that their IT concierge service stems from frustrations with traditional IT vendors, leading them to partner with around 300 different organizations to provide tailored IT solutions for clients. This service includes sourcing the best IT providers for clients’ specific needs without any extra cost to the clients.

James emphasizes the importance of acting as a client advisor and bringing a wealth of experience to help businesses, particularly carwashes, utilize technology to become more scalable and efficient. He also highlights their role in aiding with internet setup for new locations, ensuring ongoing connectivity and addressing cybersecurity threats. He notes the significant cost savings they can find for businesses during acquisitions by standardizing and consolidating IT services.

Additionally, James mentions a critical issue with the deregulation of traditional phone lines by the FCC, leading to significant cost increases for businesses unaware they are still using such outdated services.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Wash Talk Ep. 182: Phil Marquart from Dencar Technology

Phil discusses carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems.

By Brian Ankney
Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology

In this Wash Talk interview, Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems versus human involvement.

He acknowledges that while a highly skilled salesperson can outperform automated systems, such individuals are limited in terms of availability and consistency. By contrast, automated pay stations, which Dencar has designed for speed and efficiency, can handle high volumes and operate 24/7 without relying on human staff.

Read Full Article

Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

Tune in to hear how Kyle Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 180: Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat

Mattingly shares his vision of the future of carwashing including advancements in data collection and a focus on strong brand development.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 179: WhiteWater Express Car Wash reaches 100 locations

Rich DiPaolo and Clayton Clark discuss WhiteWater’s mission to be a top operator in the carwash market and how it has adapted to changing market conditions over the past two years.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 178: Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corp.

In addition to discussing water reclamation systems, Stuart takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future!

By Brian Ankney
Shore Corporation

Wash Talk Ep. 177: Logan Lawson of Sensor Dynamix

Discover how Sensor Dynamix’s innovative sensors empower carwash owners and operators with real-time insights, enabling them to promptly address any issues that arise.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 176: Vets in carwashing with Brian Krusz

Host Rich DiPaolo and Brian Krusz of Sgt. Clean Car Wash discuss military veterans in the carwashing industry, as well as Krusz’s personal experience as a Marine, his commitment to hiring and mentoring veterans and much more.

By Rich DiPaolo
ICYMI: A look back on the Road to AAPEX

Binge the full season. Watch how ASE-certified technician Joe Keene fixes up a rare Lincoln Blackwood and then hits the Lincoln Highway.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 175: Jim McCarthy of J Squared Systems

By carefully considering the type of lighting, longevity and innovative features, carwash owners can create a memorable and inviting environment for their customers.

By Brian Ankney