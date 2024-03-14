Wash Talk Ep. 191: Streamlining IT for carwashes with Centaur Technology Advisors

In this latest episode of Wash Talk, host Brian Ankney sits down with James Christian from Centaur Technology Advisors in the Babcox Media studio.

James explains that their IT concierge service stems from frustrations with traditional IT vendors, leading them to partner with around 300 different organizations to provide tailored IT solutions for clients. This service includes sourcing the best IT providers for clients’ specific needs without any extra cost to the clients.

James emphasizes the importance of acting as a client advisor and bringing a wealth of experience to help businesses, particularly carwashes, utilize technology to become more scalable and efficient. He also highlights their role in aiding with internet setup for new locations, ensuring ongoing connectivity and addressing cybersecurity threats. He notes the significant cost savings they can find for businesses during acquisitions by standardizing and consolidating IT services.

Additionally, James mentions a critical issue with the deregulation of traditional phone lines by the FCC, leading to significant cost increases for businesses unaware they are still using such outdated services.

