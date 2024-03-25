Wash Talk Ep. 193: Water reclaim with Chris Armena

Welcome back to another episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast. In this episode, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Chris Armena, vice president of direct sales in North America at Mark VII.

DiPaolo and Armena explore the multitude of benefits that water reclaim brings to carwash operations. From cost savings to environmental sustainability, Armena sheds light on why water reclaim is becoming an increasingly essential component of modern carwash businesses. He also addresses some commonly asked questions around water reclaim. Tune in to gain valuable insights into how water reclaim technology is shaping the present and future of carwash businesses, and learn how you can leverage this sustainable solution to drive success in your operations.

For more information, visit www.markvii.nethttps://www.markvii.net/.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.