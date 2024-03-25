 Wash Talk Ep. 193: Water reclaim with Chris Armena

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 193: Water reclaim with Chris Armena

From cost savings to environmental sustainability, Armena sheds light on why water reclaim is becoming an increasingly essential component of modern carwash businesses.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Wash Talk Ep. 193: Water reclaim with Chris Armena

Welcome back to another episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast. In this episode, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Chris Armena, vice president of direct sales in North America at Mark VII.

Related Articles

DiPaolo and Armena explore the multitude of benefits that water reclaim brings to carwash operations. From cost savings to environmental sustainability, Armena sheds light on why water reclaim is becoming an increasingly essential component of modern carwash businesses. He also addresses some commonly asked questions around water reclaim. Tune in to gain valuable insights into how water reclaim technology is shaping the present and future of carwash businesses, and learn how you can leverage this sustainable solution to drive success in your operations.

For more information, visit www.markvii.nethttps://www.markvii.net/.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Sean McKenna, Ryan McKenna real estate investment, McKenna Capital
Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates
Episode 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com
Noel Peña Sr. Executive Director, Sales & Business Development DRN Data
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 183: Checking in with Dave Hoffmann at Mammoth Holdings

In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, back to the pod. In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings

Welcome to a new episode of "Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast." Host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, back to the pod. In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings.

As 2023 came to a close, we explored the company's achievements toward its initial goals. Our discussion also delves into the current state of the carwash market and its impact on Mammoth Holdings' growth throughout the year. We explore how the fluctuating economy has influenced wash membership, and whether customer demands or expectations have undergone any significant changes. As we navigate the nuances of the industry, we address the intriguing question of whether sellers were less eager to part with their businesses this year and the contributing factors to any hesitance observed.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 182: Phil Marquart from Dencar Technology

Phil discusses carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems.

By Brian Ankney
Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology
Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

Tune in to hear how Kyle Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 180: Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat

Mattingly shares his vision of the future of carwashing including advancements in data collection and a focus on strong brand development.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 179: WhiteWater Express Car Wash reaches 100 locations

Rich DiPaolo and Clayton Clark discuss WhiteWater’s mission to be a top operator in the carwash market and how it has adapted to changing market conditions over the past two years.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

PC&D Executive Spotlight: Jeff Pavone

Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.

By Rich DiPaolo
Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.
Wash Talk Ep. 178: Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corp.

In addition to discussing water reclamation systems, Stuart takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future!

By Brian Ankney
Shore Corporation
Wash Talk Ep. 177: Logan Lawson of Sensor Dynamix

Discover how Sensor Dynamix’s innovative sensors empower carwash owners and operators with real-time insights, enabling them to promptly address any issues that arise.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 176: Vets in carwashing with Brian Krusz

Host Rich DiPaolo and Brian Krusz of Sgt. Clean Car Wash discuss military veterans in the carwashing industry, as well as Krusz’s personal experience as a Marine, his commitment to hiring and mentoring veterans and much more.

By Rich DiPaolo