Wash Talk Ep. 189: An innovative approach to real estate investment with McKenna Capital

In this episode of Professional Carwashing and Detailing’s Wash Talk podcast, host Brian Ankney interviews Ryan and Sean McKenna from McKenna Capital and Hurricane Express Wash.

Ryan highlights the success of their approach, having attracted over 3,000 investors and executed around 100 syndications, totaling over $2 billion in real estate assets. This strategy allows investors to participate in the ownership of car washes with a relatively small investment, starting at $50,000. The McKennas have expanded their portfolio to include 31 express carwashes across seven states, emphasizing the profitability of the carwash business model.

The McKennas also discuss the strategic marketing and customer service approaches that have contributed to their success. They address the current economic climate, acknowledging a more selective acquisition strategy due to higher interest rates but remain optimistic about the growth and profitability of their business model.

This episode sheds light on the unique opportunities within the carwash sector for passive investors, highlighting the McKennas’ innovative approach to real estate investment and their commitment to creating value for their investors and the communities they serve.

For more information, visit mckennacapital.com.

