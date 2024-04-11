 Wash Talk Ep. 196: Creating a winning culture with John Waters

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Wash Talk

Wash Talk Ep. 196: Creating a winning culture with John Waters

John delves into the crucial topic of building and sustaining a thriving carwash culture. He explores the significance of cultivating a winning culture in today's carwash industry.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Creating a winning culture with John Waters

Welcome to Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, where we dive deep into the world of carwash management and operations. In this episode, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by John Waters from Waters Business Consulting Group. Waters delves into the crucial topic of building and sustaining a thriving carwash culture. We explore the significance of cultivating a winning culture in today’s carwash industry and how owners and managers can effectively set expectations among their employees.

Related Articles

Waters shares insights on the most effective strategies for reinforcing and maintaining a positive team culture, along with approaches to holding employees accountable for upholding established standards. We also discuss fostering a collaborative environment where team members feel empowered to support one another and maintain the company’s standards. Tune in for valuable advice and actionable tips on creating a culture that drives success in your carwash business.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Wash Talk Ep. 193: Water reclaim with Chris Armena
Colin Weatherwax, CEO of Cars For Kids,
OPW VWS acquires Transchem Group with Mack Ewing
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com

McClintic shares insights on recommended usage scenarios for two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Episode 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Stewart McClintic, owner of HQ98.com, to discuss the use of two-way radios in the carwash environment. The conversation covers McClintic's background and introduces HQ98.com. The focus then shifts to the integration of two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff in a dynamic working environment.

Read Full Article

More Wash Talk Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric provides insights into the technical aspects and importance of VFDs and touchscreens in carwash systems.

By Brian Ankney
Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric
Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

John-Michael Tamburro of Car Wash Advisory unravels the essential elements of a Purchase Agreement. He also provides tips for ensuring a smooth process.

By PCD Staff
John-Michael Tamburro, managing director of Car Wash Advisory.
Wash Talk Ep. 183: Checking in with Dave Hoffmann at Mammoth Holdings

In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings.

By Rich DiPaolo
Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, back to the pod. In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings
Wash Talk Ep. 182: Phil Marquart from Dencar Technology

Phil discusses carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems.

By Brian Ankney
Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 186: Noel Peña of DRN Data

Noel Pena discusses the transformative impact of License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology in the carwash industry. This technology captures license plates to gather opt-in marketing data, enabling carwash owners to generate targeted leads by identifying potential customers based on their frequency of visits, household income and other attributes.

By Brian Ankney
Noel Peña Sr. Executive Director, Sales & Business Development DRN Data
PC&D Executive Spotlight: Jeff Pavone

Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.

By Rich DiPaolo
Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.
Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

Tune in to hear how Kyle Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 180: Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat

Mattingly shares his vision of the future of carwashing including advancements in data collection and a focus on strong brand development.

By Brian Ankney