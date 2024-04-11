Wash Talk Ep. 196: Creating a winning culture with John Waters

Welcome to Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, where we dive deep into the world of carwash management and operations. In this episode, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by John Waters from Waters Business Consulting Group. Waters delves into the crucial topic of building and sustaining a thriving carwash culture. We explore the significance of cultivating a winning culture in today’s carwash industry and how owners and managers can effectively set expectations among their employees.

Waters shares insights on the most effective strategies for reinforcing and maintaining a positive team culture, along with approaches to holding employees accountable for upholding established standards. We also discuss fostering a collaborative environment where team members feel empowered to support one another and maintain the company’s standards. Tune in for valuable advice and actionable tips on creating a culture that drives success in your carwash business.

