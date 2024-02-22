 Unlimited Auto Wash has become Environmentally Certified Sustainable at all 7 locations

By Rich DiPaolo
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Unlimited Auto Wash Club announced in a press release the company has attained the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification for all seven of its locations in 2024.

The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world’s premier environmental sustainability certification program and allows SMEs (small to mid-sized enterprises) the ability to attain the world’s most popular environmental certification standard via a program designed and priced specifically for them.

This allows an organization to validate, via third-party audit against the world’s top standard, its environmental / sustainability / green / eco-friendly actions.

“We are the first, and only, environmentally certified sustainable carwash operation in Palm Beach County, Florida,” said Kevin Dalton, CEO of Unlimited Auto Wash Club.  “Many organizations, looking to cash in on consumer demand, claim to be environmentally friendly, but most practice greenwashing by self-auditing or self-certifying or using non-globally recognized programs. We wanted to raise the bar, as we are a leader in our industry.

“We decided we were going to pursue environmental sustainability the way we run our business — the right way,” Dalton continued. “The Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification program provides us that opportunity. This will be wonderful for all our stakeholders; our customers, our employees, our company and our community.”
The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally and with the environment.

It incorporates energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement.

Benefits include creating a culture of continual improvement, stakeholder engagement, lower costs, higher revenues and profits, improved employee performance, and … doing the right thing for the environment for current and future generations.


The seven individual locations and their statements can be found here –

– Palm Beach Gardens / Northlake – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-palm-beach-gardens-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/

– West Palm Beach – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-west-palm-beach-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/

– Tequesta – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-tequesta-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/

– Wellington – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-wellington-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/

– Jupiter – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-jupiter-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/

– Palm Beach Gardens / Frenchman’s – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-at-frenchmans-in-palm-beach-gardens-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/

– North Palm Beach / Lighthouse Drive – https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-at-lighthouse-drive-in-north-palm-beach-has-become-an-environmentally-certified-sustainable-business/

“When an organization pursues, and attains, the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification, they are not just doing it to see their costs go down and revenues and profits go up. They are setting a higher bar for their organization and sending a message to all those around them that may be claiming to be environmentally supportive, but are in truth greenwashing by not validating their actions under a global third-party certification,” said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. “Companies who are agreeing to adhere to the world’s Gold standard for sustainability certification are allowing their actions to be reviewed; are choosing to be a leader and part of the solution, not the problem; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 400,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improving in every way.”


