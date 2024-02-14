 Wash Talk Ep. 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com

McClintic shares insights on recommended usage scenarios for two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Stewart McClintic, owner of HQ98.com, to discuss the use of two-way radios in the carwash environment. The conversation covers McClintic’s background and introduces HQ98.com. The focus then shifts to the integration of two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff in a dynamic working environment.

McClintic shares insights on recommended usage scenarios for two-way radios and discusses situations where they may not be the optimal choice. The conversation also delves into technological advancements, highlighting features and innovations in modern two-way radios that contribute to workflow efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Also covered are strategies for staff training and onboarding, ensuring that employees are proficient in using two-way radios effectively. Looking to the future, McClintic outlines potential technologies, features and options on the horizon in communication devices, providing listeners with valuable insights into the evolving landscape.

Join DiPaolo and McClintic in this illuminating conversation that goes beyond the carwash basics, offering a deep dive into the pivotal role of two-way radios in optimizing operations and enhancing customer experiences.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, back to the pod. In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings
Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.
Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology
Wash Talk Ep. 178: Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corp.

In addition to discussing water reclamation systems, Stuart takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future!

By Brian Ankney
Published:
Shore Corporation

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Brian Ankney is joined by Stuart Hammerschmidt from Shore Corporation.

Stuart gives an insider's view on building restoration and the fascinating project involving the cleaning of the U.S. Capitol exterior.

The discussion takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future! Stuart explains what graphene is, how it's made, and its potential applications in various industries, from electronics to construction. Explore the possibilities and challenges of incorporating graphene into everyday products.

Read Full Article

