Wash Talk Ep. 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Stewart McClintic, owner of HQ98.com, to discuss the use of two-way radios in the carwash environment. The conversation covers McClintic’s background and introduces HQ98.com. The focus then shifts to the integration of two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff in a dynamic working environment.

McClintic shares insights on recommended usage scenarios for two-way radios and discusses situations where they may not be the optimal choice. The conversation also delves into technological advancements, highlighting features and innovations in modern two-way radios that contribute to workflow efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Also covered are strategies for staff training and onboarding, ensuring that employees are proficient in using two-way radios effectively. Looking to the future, McClintic outlines potential technologies, features and options on the horizon in communication devices, providing listeners with valuable insights into the evolving landscape.

Join DiPaolo and McClintic in this illuminating conversation that goes beyond the carwash basics, offering a deep dive into the pivotal role of two-way radios in optimizing operations and enhancing customer experiences.

