Wash Talk Ep. 188: Unlocking the power of ground leasing real estate with Reuven Birnkrant - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates, a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm specializing in carwashes, to discuss crucial aspects of ground leasing real estate for carwash operators.

Birnkrant shares his experience as a real estate broker to address topics such as the impact of the remaining lease term on business valuation, the significance of lease structures like triple net leases, provisions for obtaining financing and recording leasehold mortgages, differences between right of first refusal, right of first offer, and purchase options, benefits of contingency periods for future development, and implications of assignment and sublease rights on the sale of the business.

Listeners can expect valuable insights and expert perspectives on navigating the complexities of ground leasing real estate in the carwash industry.

