 Wash Talk Ep. 188: Unlocking the power of ground leasing real estate with Reuven Birnkrant - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Wash Talk Ep. 188: Unlocking the power of ground leasing real estate with Reuven Birnkrant

Birnkrant discusses how lease terms affect business value, the importance of lease structures and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates, a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm specializing in carwashes, to discuss crucial aspects of ground leasing real estate for carwash operators.

Birnkrant shares his experience as a real estate broker to address topics such as the impact of the remaining lease term on business valuation, the significance of lease structures like triple net leases, provisions for obtaining financing and recording leasehold mortgages, differences between right of first refusal, right of first offer, and purchase options, benefits of contingency periods for future development, and implications of assignment and sublease rights on the sale of the business.

Listeners can expect valuable insights and expert perspectives on navigating the complexities of ground leasing real estate in the carwash industry.

To read Birnkrant’s article in the January 2024 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine about this topic, visit www.carwash.com/leasing-your-real-estate-what-you-need-to-know.

To learn more about PetroCal Associates and the real estate financing and brokerage services they offer, visit www.petrocalassociates.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

