 Wash Talk Ep. 194: The Science of Carwash Concentrates with Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corp.

Stuart sheds light on the reality behind super concentrates in carwash products, giving practical advice for carwash owners on identifying true super concentrates and ensuring they get value for their money.

By Brian Ankney
Stuart Hammerschmidt from Shore Corporation

In this episode of the Professional Carwashing and Detailing’s Wash Talk, host Brian Ankney welcomes Stuart Hammerschmidt from Shore Corporation. They discuss the intricacies of super concentrates in carwash products. Hammerschmidt differentiates between products marketed as super concentrates and those that genuinely are, using examples to explain how water content in products can misleadingly inflate their perceived quantity and effectiveness.

The conversation then shifts toward practical advice for carwash owners on identifying true super concentrates and ensuring they get value for their money. Hammerschmidt highlights the importance of understanding product contents, as demonstrated through the use of a refractometer — a simple, affordable tool that measures the concentration of non-water parts in liquids.

Lastly, they tackle other carwash products and practices, including the use of dyes, fragrances, foaming waxes and foam curtains. They conclude with a rapid-fire round touching on various aspects of carwashing, such as prep guns, pH levels, wheel cleaning, spot-free rinses, and blower systems, underscoring the complexity and nuances of maintaining a carwash business.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

