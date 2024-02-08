Wash Talk Ep. 186: Noel Peña of DRN Data

In this insightful Wash Talk, Noel Pena from Digital Recognition Network (DRN) discusses the transformative impact of License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology in the carwash industry. This technology captures license plates to gather opt-in marketing data, enabling carwash owners to generate targeted leads by identifying potential customers based on their frequency of visits, household income and other attributes.

Pena elaborates on the use of LPR for highly targeted marketing, allowing carwashes to tailor their marketing efforts to specific demographics, significantly enhancing customer acquisition and retention. This approach not only improves the precision of marketing campaigns but also identifies expansion opportunities by analyzing vehicle behavior and traffic patterns. For instance, if a significant number of customers come from an area without a nearby car wash, it presents a viable opportunity for opening a new location.

The conversation underscores the power of data-driven marketing in the car wash industry, showcasing how LPR technology can lead to more efficient, personalized marketing efforts and significantly higher conversion rates.

For more information about Digital Recognition Network, visit DRNdata.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.