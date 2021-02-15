Police rescue mom and 4-year-old son from carwash

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to www.clickondetroit.com , Rebecca Hodge called 911 for help when she and her son, Zachary, 4, got stuck in a carwash.

Hodge said that Zachary had just been released from the hospital, where he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer, and she wanted to give him a different view besides the hospital room.

In addition, her car was dirty, so she decided to get it washed.

“I’ve used this carwash before,” Hodge said. “It’s a local-owned company, and I never ever had a problem. My vehicle was washed. Everything worked properly until I went to leave. When I went to leave, that was a whole different scenario.”

As she went to pull out, her car got stuck on the ice.

“When I went to pull forward to grip traction — because there was cement there — there was a sheet of ice, so my front tires spun,” Hodge recalled.

According to Hodge, that’s also when a part of the carwash machine allegedly rammed into her car.

She called 911, and the police took about five minutes to get her vehicle out.

Hodge said she’s dealing with her insurance company to fix the damage on her car.

