Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Police rescue mom and 4-year-old son from carwash

 

on

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to www.clickondetroit.com, Rebecca Hodge called 911 for help when she and her son, Zachary, 4, got stuck in a carwash.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Hodge said that Zachary had just been released from the hospital, where he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer, and she wanted to give him a different view besides the hospital room.

In addition, her car was dirty, so she decided to get it washed.

“I’ve used this carwash before,” Hodge said. “It’s a local-owned company, and I never ever had a problem. My vehicle was washed. Everything worked properly until I went to leave. When I went to leave, that was a whole different scenario.”

As she went to pull out, her car got stuck on the ice.

“When I went to pull forward to grip traction — because there was cement there — there was a sheet of ice, so my front tires spun,” Hodge recalled.

According to Hodge, that’s also when a part of the carwash machine allegedly rammed into her car.

She called 911, and the police took about five minutes to get her vehicle out.

Hodge said she’s dealing with her insurance company to fix the damage on her car.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mark VII Virtual Carwash Convention lineup announced

Carwash News: Woman washes out red hair dye at carwash in viral video

Carwash News: Market Focus: Magnolia Wash Holdings makes acquisition

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash continues acquisition program

Advertisement

on

Police rescue mom and 4-year-old son from carwash

on

Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

on

Flagstop Car Wash completes conversions, announces 3 new locations

on

El Car Wash opens new facility to serve Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Equipment: How to choose the right pump for your carwash

Video: PC&D Newsmakers 18: ZIPS Car Wash Reaches 200 Locations

Carwash News: Police rescue mom and 4-year-old son from carwash

Operations and Management: 30 and under rising stars: Leanna Norwood

Carwash News: Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Newsmakers 18: ZIPS Car Wash Reaches 200 Locations

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

scratches, swirls, swirl marks scratches, swirls, swirl marks

Detailing

The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls
Radiant Express Car Wash Radiant Express Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels

Profile: Radiant Express Car Wash
carwash, detailing, soap, car carwash, detailing, soap, car

Guest Post

Carwashing vs. detailing
financing financing

Equipment

Equipment financing options
Connect