Poll: Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

AKRON, Ohio — In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic made its mark on the U.S. as state and local governments began closing down non-essential businesses and putting in place stay-at-home orders.

Many of these orders obtained new developments over the course of weeks. Even within the same state, carwashes were confused on whether they were able to stay open or not.

Some areas regulated that only certain types of carwashes, such as full-serves, close down, or they mandated that areas of a carwash no longer be open to customers, such as the vacuum areas at express carwashes.

Carwash.com has kept on top of the issue, covering carwashers’ initial reactions to the crisis as well as having ongoing updates about the state of carwashes and manufacturers during the pandemic.

Now we want to hear from you. Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis? Take our poll below:

