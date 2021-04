AKRON, Ohio — Last year was a year like no other.

Our previous poll question asked: Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

After over 600 votes, 67% noted “yes” and 33% responded “no.”

Now we’re interested to hear about your monthly car count comparison.

Please take our poll below. We appreciate the consideration and participation.

How would you describe your 2021 versus 2020 monthly car counts? 2020 was much greater than 2021

2020 was slightly higher than 2021

About the same

2021 is much greater than 2020

2021 is slightly higher than 2020 View Results