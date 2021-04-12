 Professional Carwashing Industry Report, 3rd Edition now available | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Professional Carwashing Industry Report, 3rd Edition now available

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine is proud to offer the third edition of its Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Over the past decade, this industry has seen an increased level of investor and private equity interest, leading to further expansion, growth and increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for both operators and suppliers.

The Professional Carwashing Industry Report gives you the hard data you need to be successful in the car care industry.

The new Professional Carwashing Industry Report is available for $249.99 at Carwash.com.

For more information and to purchase the survey, visit https://www.carwash.com/industryreport.

