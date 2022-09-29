 Raceway Car Wash acquires WaterWorks Express Wash
Raceway Car Wash acquires WaterWorks Express Wash

Wash Of the Week

Carwash News

Raceway Car Wash acquires WaterWorks Express Wash

 

on

NORWALK, Calif. — Raceway Car Wash announced in a press release it has successfully completed the acquisition of WaterWorks Express Car Wash located at 12616 Imperial Hwy. in Norwalk, California.

This expands the growing carwash company’s reach 39 locations across four states — Arizona, Nevada, California and Texas.

The Norwalk acquisition marks Raceway’s ninth carwash in the state of California.

Raceway Car Wash first entered the Southern California market in 2016 with the acquisition of the company’s namesake location in the city of Fontana.

 The addition of an express carwash in Santa Ana, a flex carwash in La Quinta and four express sites in the Fresno market soon followed.

Raceway also developed and operates one express carwash in South Lake Tahoe, California, under its Sierra Car Wash brand.

“We are thrilled to add another location in Southern California to better accommodate our unlimited members and guests. We look forward to continuing the growth that the WaterWorks team has put in motion.” said Raceway’s COO and Director of Acquisitions Andrew Schell.

“We are committed to continuing to expand and develop our presence in the California market. This addition is another step in that direction.”

