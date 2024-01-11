Georgia’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim leads ZIPS winter roster of Car Wash Convos

ATHENS, Ga. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release that they’ve launched the winter roster of student-athletes for Season 2 of Car Wash Convos as conference play for basketball season begins by featuring Jabri Abdur-Rahim, senior shooting guard for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.

In this first episode to be released in 2024, Abdur-Rahim is interviewed by Bulldog alumni DonA Traylor as he shares insight into his off-the-court life highlighting his biggest accomplishments, his favorite condiment, life on the New Jersey turnpike and more.

“I’m excited to represent my team and my school in Car Wash Convos, and it’s really fun to have a unique platform like the one ZIPS has provided to share a little more about myself with Bulldog nation,” said Abdur-Rahim.

Abdur-Rahim was selected as the male student-athlete on the UGAA’s Athletic Board for the 2023-24 academic year, to represent roughly 275 student-athletes across nine UGA men’s athletic teams.

He represented Georgia Basketball on the SEC Leadership Council in September 2021, June 2022 and September 2022.

Also in 2022, Abdur-Rahim was named to the SEC’s Community Service Team for men’s basketball for the second consecutive season.

“We’re inspired and encouraged by Jabri’s passion for the local community and the leadership role he has taken within his team and his school,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “His drive and commitment align so perfectly with ours, making him an excellent representative for our brand. It’s our goal through our NIL and sports sponsorship agreements to make a difference in every local community we serve,” she added.

Car Wash Convos is ZIPS video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL). Season 1 of the series garnered over 4 million impressions and more than 2 million video views.