 Rainforest Car Wash drives hope with charity food drive

CLEVELAND — The company encourages patrons to contribute four non-perishable food items for the fourth annual charity food drive.

By PCD Staff

CLEVELAND — Rainforest Car Wash announced in a press release its fourth annual charity food drive, scheduled to run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23.

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, Rainforest Car Wash encourages patrons to contribute four non-perishable food items; donors will receive a complimentary Rain Wash with their donation.

At Rainforest Car Wash, their commitment extends beyond exceptional service and experience; it encompasses the well-being of the communities it calls home.

“This food drive embodies our dedication to serving customers with the utmost care and making a positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Anthony Bencivenni, president.

In addition to this charitable initiative, Rainforest Car Wash shared that its Medina location, which recently faced a fire-related challenge, is diligently working toward reopening before the year’s end.

The company extends its gratitude to the supportive Medina community and eagerly anticipates resuming its service to valued customers.

Rainforest Car Wash is locally owned and operated out of several locations in Northeast Ohio, including Brunswick, Medina, Cleveland Heights, Avon, Mentor and Old Brooklyn.

