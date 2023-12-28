 Crew Carwash raises $15,000 for Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation

WAYZATA, Minn. — This is Crew’s largest grand-opening fundraiser amount raised and funds will benefit a foundation dedicated to supporting individuals battling breast cancer.

By PCD Staff
WAYZATA, Minn. — Crew Carwash announced in a press release that it is donating $15,000 to the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation.

During its Grand Opening Weekend, which took place Nov. 17-19, Crew Carwash provided a free Ultimate Wash, a $22 value, to any customer who visited the new facility in Wayzata, located at 1405 Wayzata Blvd.

Crew accepted cash and credit card donations all weekend long, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Hope Chest, a Wayzata-based nonprofit.

Thanks to the generosity of the Wayzata community, the initiative resulted in a total of $15,000 to be donated to Hope Chest.

This is the largest grand-opening fundraiser amount raised and Crew is excited the funds will benefit a great organization that helps support Minnesotans.

Hope Chest for Breast Cancer, a foundation dedicated to supporting individuals in Minnesota battling breast cancer, will utilize the funds raised to help alleviate financial burdens faced by patients undergoing treatment.

The contributions will help cover patients’ essential expenses such as rent/mortgage, utility bills, groceries, childcare, gas and more.

“On behalf of the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation and our patients, we are deeply grateful and appreciative of the generosity of the community and Crew Carwash,” said Maureen Scallen Failor, executive director of Hope Chest. “Crew Carwash believes strongly in its local community and partners by supporting events such as the grand opening. We look forward to seeing Crew succeed in the community and we will remain thankful!”

Individuals can continue to support Hope Chest for Breast Cancer by donating to the foundation or visiting their Wayzata-based resale shop, located at 3850 Shoreline Dr.

