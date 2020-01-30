Connect with us
Recognize young carwashing and detailing talent

 

Meagan Kusek is the senior editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

AKRON, Ohio — Do you have a young, rising star on your team who is 30 years old or younger? If so, we would love to share his or her story in an upcoming issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) magazine and on Carwash.com.

The PC&D team is currently looking for young, hardworking individuals who make the carwashing and detailing industry better.  

If you have someone on your team that you would like to nominate for our consideration, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by March 23, 2020:

  • Name
  • Age
  • Title
  • Workplace
  • Top achievements/recognitions
  • Brief description of the individual and how he or she has made an impact on the business
  • Headshot or photo of the person.

Recognize young carwashing and detailing talent

Rain Forest Wash & Lube's Robert Potetz wins $10,000 Tech U™ Training & Rewards competition

ICWG announces executive transition

Infographic: Detailing prices around the country
