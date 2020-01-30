Recognize young carwashing and detailing talent

AKRON, Ohio — Do you have a young, rising star on your team who is 30 years old or younger? If so, we would love to share his or her story in an upcoming issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) magazine and on Carwash.com.

The PC&D team is currently looking for young, hardworking individuals who make the carwashing and detailing industry better.

If you have someone on your team that you would like to nominate for our consideration, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by March 23, 2020: