Carwash News

SCWA announces Steve Forbes as 2021 keynote speaker

 

FORT WORTH, Texas — According to a press release, the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) has announced Steve Forbes, chairman of the Forbes media empire, will be the 2021 keynote speaker for EXPERIENCE SCWA 2021 Annual Convention & Car Wash EXPO.

The annual region show is scheduled for February 17-19, 2021, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Forbes’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economics and policy, noted the press release.

Steve helped create the recently released and highly acclaimed public television documentary, “In Money We Trust?”; the film was inspired by the book he co-authored, “Money: How the Destruction of the Dollar Threatens the Global Economy – and What We Can Do About It.”

Steve’s latest book is “Reviving America: How Repealing Obamacare, Replacing the Tax Code and Reforming The Fed will Restore Hope and Prosperity,” co-authored by Elizabeth Ames (McGraw-Hill Professional).

Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.”

A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times; the prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate, added the release.

In 1985, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the Board for International Broadcasting, which oversaw Radio Liberty and Radio Free Europe and he was reappointed to the position by President George H.W. Bush. 

In 1993, with Jack Kemp, a former congressman and fellow proponent of free-market economics, he founded Empower America, a group advocating so-called supply-side policies, including low taxes and deregulation, as the best means of stimulating growth, explained the press release.

In both 1996 and 2000, Steve campaigned vigorously for the Republican nomination for the Presidency, according to the press release; key to his platform were a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits and a strong national defense.

For more information visit www.swcarwash.org.

