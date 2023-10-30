 Shop Boss presents ‘Garage Hero Awards’ during AAPEX, SEMA

Shop Boss presents Garage Hero Awards during AAPEX, SEMA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shop Boss will recognize aftermarket professionals with its Garage Hero, Top Shop and Fastest Growing Shop awards.

By PCD Staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shop Boss announced in a press release the winners of its inaugural “Garage Hero” awards, which will be presented during this week’s AAPEX and SEMA shows in Las Vegas.

Shop Boss will recognize “the biggest bosses in the aftermarket” with its Garage Hero, Top Shop and Fastest Growing Shop awards.

Will Scott of Elite Auto Repair in Rapid City, South Dakota, is the winner of the Garage Hero award.

For this award, Shop Boss solicited nominations from customers and the general public.

Garage Hero recognizes a trusted pillar of the community who is driving change for the industry in terms of innovation, leadership and community service.

Scott’s nomination describes him as “a true Garage Hero. I don’t know anyone who is more knowledgeable when it comes to auto repair, or someone who is more giving when it comes to the local community. He is constantly helping technicians and other shops improve their knowledge and ability. Will Scott is one of the most hardworking people I have ever met.”

Jim Anderson of Anderson Automotive in Marion, Iowa, is the winner of the Top Shop award.

The Top Shop is Shop Boss’ most profitable shop for 2023, and the highest performing shop measured on profit and revenue.

Sal Garcia of Fremont Auto Center in Fremont, California, will take home the Fastest Growing Shop award.

The award is given to the fastest-growing business for 2023 based on year-over-year revenue data available through the Shop Boss platform.

“Will, Jim and Sal are all leaders in the aftermarket, with highly successful businesses that are an inspiration to the entire industry,” said Shop Boss General Manager Cavan Robinson. “It’s our great pleasure to shine a light on the impact they’re making on their customers and crew. Shop Boss is thrilled to be partnered with these dynamic shops as they represent the best and brightest in the aftermarket space.”

The three honorees will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at an invitation-only reception at the Palazzo.

To visit with the Shop Boss team during the Las Vegas shows, visit booth #J7414 at AAPEX or booth #12061 at SEMA.

