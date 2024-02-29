 El Car Wash Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

El Car Wash Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast

MIAMI — Following the company’s rapid expansion, the car care facility ranked No. 45 in the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list with an average 115% two-year growth.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
El Car Wash Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced in a press release that it has ranked No. 45 on Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list.

Related Articles

Between 2020 and 2022, El Car Wash had an average annual growth rate of 115% and added 100+ jobs.

The company opened 20+ new locations in 2023, with another 20+ slated to open this year.

“We are excited to be recognized as one of the top 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast and expect that growth to continue to accelerate in the years ahead,” said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders and co-CEOs of El Car Wash. “This recognition underscores and validates the team’s investment thesis and best-in-class execution the last few years.”

The company is an active community leader through its partnerships with key local organizations such as Baptist Health, Miami HEAT, Florida Panthers, Zoo Miami, local police and fire departments, schools and more, the release stated.

The partnerships have contributed to expansion in key markets, leading to rapid growth and brand affinity.

El Car Wash said the company continues to balance new developments that are consistent with the company’s M&A strategy of entering new markets by purchasing premier sites.

The company continues to invest in cutting-edge technology and best-in-class products that keep the 200,000+ members engaged with the brand.

El Car Wash also leads the way in workplace inclusivity through its Neurodivergent Hiring Program, developed in partnership with The de Moya Foundation.

The company promotes eco-conscious practices and implements added measures to minimize its environmental footprint through biodegradable chemicals and advanced waste disposal methods, saving approximately 100 gallons of water with each visit.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media.

You May Also Like

ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO
RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos
Carwash News

Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. — In addition to discounts and free washes, the partnership will feature brand integrations at home games including in-arena signage, in-arena hustle stats and in-game promotions.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced in a press release a multiyear partnership with Waters Car Wash, making them the official and exclusive carwash of the Magic. 

“The Magic are thrilled to welcome Waters Car Wash to our partnership family,” said Magic Sr. Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “We look forward to working together to grow their brand and present our fans with some great promotions.”

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards

FISHERS, Ind. — The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor.

By PCD Staff
Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards
Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Washtech and Wash Pros

TAMARAC, Fla. — Washtech and Wash Pros are full-line equipment and supply distributors serving the Calgary and Edmonton markets.

By Rich DiPaolo
M&A, mergers and acquisitions
Splash opens first Massachusetts wash, continues construction on others

MILFORD, Conn. — The latest wash is the chain’s first location in the state.

By Rich DiPaolo
Hoffman Car Wash celebrates grand opening in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. — This marks the family-owned business’s expansion to its 27th conveyorized tunnel location and its 31st facility overall.

By PCD Staff
Hoffman car wash logo

Other Posts

New Car Wash Convos features UT’s Shay Holle

AUSTIN, Texas — Holle, a senior at The University of Texas, has played in all 36 games in the 2022-23 season and has been included in the Academic All-Big 12 Team two years in a row.

By Rich DiPaolo
Season 2 of Car Wash Convos Features Texas Women's Basketball Guard Shay Holle
B+E brokers sale of Caliber Car Wash  

NEW YORK — The Caliber Car Wash property located at in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, sold for an undisclosed price.

By PCD Staff
B+E brokers sale of Caliber Car Wash
Driven Brands to host fourth quarter, year-end earnings call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage.

By Rich DiPaolo
Industry mourns loss of Kenneth Stone

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. — Stone was the president of Stone Soap Company, which was founded in Detroit in 1932.

By Rich DiPaolo
Kenneth Stone