El Car Wash Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced in a press release that it has ranked No. 45 on Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list.

Between 2020 and 2022, El Car Wash had an average annual growth rate of 115% and added 100+ jobs.

The company opened 20+ new locations in 2023, with another 20+ slated to open this year.

“We are excited to be recognized as one of the top 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast and expect that growth to continue to accelerate in the years ahead,” said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders and co-CEOs of El Car Wash. “This recognition underscores and validates the team’s investment thesis and best-in-class execution the last few years.”

The company is an active community leader through its partnerships with key local organizations such as Baptist Health, Miami HEAT, Florida Panthers, Zoo Miami, local police and fire departments, schools and more, the release stated.

The partnerships have contributed to expansion in key markets, leading to rapid growth and brand affinity.

El Car Wash said the company continues to balance new developments that are consistent with the company’s M&A strategy of entering new markets by purchasing premier sites.

The company continues to invest in cutting-edge technology and best-in-class products that keep the 200,000+ members engaged with the brand.

El Car Wash also leads the way in workplace inclusivity through its Neurodivergent Hiring Program, developed in partnership with The de Moya Foundation.

The company promotes eco-conscious practices and implements added measures to minimize its environmental footprint through biodegradable chemicals and advanced waste disposal methods, saving approximately 100 gallons of water with each visit.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media.