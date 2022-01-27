Soapy Joe’s to launch new topcoat with pet parade, adoption event

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s, a family-owned carwash, is celebrating the launch of its new Magic Ceramic topcoat on Valentine’s Day by showing love to the San Diego community and their pets, according to a press release.

The event will include the world’s first pet parade through a carwash, as reported by the press release.

In partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC), Soapy Joe’s Magic Pet Parade and Adoption Event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Friars Rd. location.

The Guinness World Record-seeking event will include: a community car parade through the wash tunnel, pet photo contest, pet adoption opportunities on-site and more.

All pet owners are welcome to sign-up and help the organization make history.

“Our wash club members’ love for their pets shines as bright as our new Magic Ceramic topcoat, so we’re bringing the two together for the world’s first carwash pet parade,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “We are thrilled to host this one-of-a-kind event to celebrate our community love and showcase our newest product that gives a shiny coat any pet would envy.”