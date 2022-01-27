 Soapy Joe’s to launch new topcoat with pet parade, adoption event
Soapy Joe's to launch new topcoat with pet parade, adoption event

Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s to launch new topcoat with pet parade, adoption event

 

on

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s, a family-owned carwash, is celebrating the launch of its new Magic Ceramic topcoat on Valentine’s Day by showing love to the San Diego community and their pets, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
The event will include the world’s first pet parade through a carwash, as reported by the press release.

In partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC), Soapy Joe’s Magic Pet Parade and Adoption Event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Friars Rd. location.

The Guinness World Record-seeking event will include: a community car parade through the wash tunnel, pet photo contest, pet adoption opportunities on-site and more.

All pet owners are welcome to sign-up and help the organization make history. 

“Our wash club members’ love for their pets shines as bright as our new Magic Ceramic topcoat, so we’re bringing the two together for the world’s first carwash pet parade,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s.We are thrilled to host this one-of-a-kind event to celebrate our community love and showcase our newest product that gives a shiny coat any pet would envy.” 

Pet owners of every kind are invited to participate in the Magic Pet Parade.

The procession will begin at 11:00 a.m., and participants may reserve a 30-minute start time window.

While in the wash tunnel, participants are encouraged to snap a picture of their pet and post it to social media.

Fans will vote on their favorite carwash pet picture, and the winner will receive a $1,000 prize pack.

All participants will receive a complimentary Magic Joe wash, featuring the Magic Ceramic topcoat, free during the parade ($20 value).

The event will also have several on-site activities including chances to win thousands of dollars in prizes for pets, Soapy Joe’s pet swag, custom themed dog treats and pet photo opportunities with the Soapy mascot. 

For guests who aren’t pet owners, Soapy Joe’s is partnering up with HWAC who will be on-site with adoptable dogs.

Soapy Joe’s is covering up to $20,000 in adoption fees at the event.

If participants cannot find a pet on-site, Soapy Joe’s will provide vouchers to cover adoption and microchip fees, typically $500-plus per animal, with HWAC until Feb. 28.

“We all know being a pet owner comes with responsibilities — so protect your car from scratches with new Magic Ceramic topcoat, get ahead of vacuuming out your backseat and even have the chance to take home your very own pet on Valentine’s weekend,” said Anne Mauler, vice president of marketing at Soapy Joe’s. “And reminder, pets should be on leashes and masks on humans please!” 

