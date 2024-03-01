 Soapy Joe’s signs with San Diego Padres as official carwash partner

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s signs with San Diego Padres as official carwash partner

SAN DIEGO — Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities such as free carwashes, social media challenges, giveaways and more.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash recently announced in a press release its designation as the new official carwash partner of the San Diego Padres.

Related Articles

Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities for free $20 Soapy Joe’s carwashes, social media challenges, the first-ever parking merchandise giveaways, including five Lexus Premier Parking giveaways and more.  

“There is a reason why Soapy Joe’s was voted San Diego’s best carwash in 2023,” said Sergio del Prado, executive vice president of business affairs of San Diego Padres. “Their commitment to our community and providing best-in-class customer experiences matches our values. We’re excited to name them our new official carwash partner and look forward to a long-term partnership with creative fan engagements.” 

“Becoming the official carwash partner of the Padres has been a dream of mine since I started Soapy Joe’s,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “Serving our members and the community is what drives our team on a daily basis. The Soapy Joe’s and Padres partnership marks the next step in our path as a local-first brand.”

Soapy Joe’s invited all Padres staff on March 1, 2024, for a free wash to celebrate the kickoff of the partnership.

In addition, the company also recently completed a two-month-long, Padres-inspired campaign via its Soapy Splash Dash augmented reality game.

The AR experience was an infinite runner-style game to collect air fresheners through a baseball-themed “Soap-topia” environment.

Every player received a free $20 Magic Joe carwash and the opportunity to create up to four customized baseball cards featuring themselves and Tony Gwynn Jr.

You May Also Like

25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.
Metro Express Car Wash Garden City, Idaho
Carwash News

Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Site visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Gallop Brush Company announced in a press release the company has launched its revamped website, GallopBrush.com.

Elevating every aspect of a visitor’s interaction with Gallop, this new platform promises unparalleled ease and speed in the ordering process, the release stated.

Visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Autobell Car Wash fundraiser to assist American Red Cross disaster relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell will donate $1 from every Rain Repellent Special carwash sold Feb. 12-25.

By Rich DiPaolo
Autobell Car Wash sign
Summit Wash Holdings adds to marketing team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Bert Kelly joins the team from National Carwash Solutions, where he was a senior marketing manager.

By Jennifer Clements
Summit Wash Holdings adds to marketing team
Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. — In addition to discounts and free washes, the partnership will feature brand integrations at home games including in-arena signage, in-arena hustle stats and in-game promotions.

By PCD Staff
Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership
Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards

FISHERS, Ind. — The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor.

By PCD Staff
Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards

Other Posts

Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Washtech and Wash Pros

TAMARAC, Fla. — Washtech and Wash Pros are full-line equipment and supply distributors serving the Calgary and Edmonton markets.

By Rich DiPaolo
M&A, mergers and acquisitions
Splash opens first Massachusetts wash, continues construction on others

MILFORD, Conn. — The latest wash is the chain’s first location in the state.

By Rich DiPaolo
Hoffman Car Wash celebrates grand opening in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. — This marks the family-owned business’s expansion to its 27th conveyorized tunnel location and its 31st facility overall.

By PCD Staff
Hoffman car wash logo
New Car Wash Convos features UT’s Shay Holle

AUSTIN, Texas — Holle, a senior at The University of Texas, has played in all 36 games in the 2022-23 season and has been included in the Academic All-Big 12 Team two years in a row.

By Rich DiPaolo
Season 2 of Car Wash Convos Features Texas Women's Basketball Guard Shay Holle