Soapy Joe’s signs with San Diego Padres as official carwash partner

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash recently announced in a press release its designation as the new official carwash partner of the San Diego Padres.

Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities for free $20 Soapy Joe’s carwashes, social media challenges, the first-ever parking merchandise giveaways, including five Lexus Premier Parking giveaways and more.

“There is a reason why Soapy Joe’s was voted San Diego’s best carwash in 2023,” said Sergio del Prado, executive vice president of business affairs of San Diego Padres. “Their commitment to our community and providing best-in-class customer experiences matches our values. We’re excited to name them our new official carwash partner and look forward to a long-term partnership with creative fan engagements.”

“Becoming the official carwash partner of the Padres has been a dream of mine since I started Soapy Joe’s,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “Serving our members and the community is what drives our team on a daily basis. The Soapy Joe’s and Padres partnership marks the next step in our path as a local-first brand.”

Soapy Joe’s invited all Padres staff on March 1, 2024, for a free wash to celebrate the kickoff of the partnership.

In addition, the company also recently completed a two-month-long, Padres-inspired campaign via its Soapy Splash Dash augmented reality game.

The AR experience was an infinite runner-style game to collect air fresheners through a baseball-themed “Soap-topia” environment.

Every player received a free $20 Magic Joe carwash and the opportunity to create up to four customized baseball cards featuring themselves and Tony Gwynn Jr.