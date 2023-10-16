 Soapy Joe's launches ‘Splash Dash’ interactive AR game

SAN DIEGO — Every "Splash Dash" play benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By PCD Staff

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release the launch of its “Splash Dash” web-based augmented reality (AR) game powered by Continuum XR.

The announcement was made at the Wave FC Fan Fest, which took place Oct. 15, 2023, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The company also announced that each unique game play will donate $2 back to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Splash Dash” players who post their selfie on social media at the end of the San Diego Wave FC match and tag @soapyjoes will be entered to win a Magic Joe annual carwash membership ($385 value).

Players who post their score on the app’s leaderboard will receive one free Magic Joe carwash ($20 value) at any Soapy Joes location.

“As an annual sponsor of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, it was a no brainer to launch this unique fundraising model to benefit their cause during Breast Cancer Awareness month,” said Soapy Joes COO Megan Ragsdale. “We are excited to see players interact with the game and rack up plays so that our donation back to Komen makes a lasting impact.”

One of the standout capabilities of Soapy’s “Splash Dash” is the commitment to user-friendly technology.

Unlike many AR games that require lengthy downloads and installations, it is entirely web-based so users can access the magic directly from their computers, tablets and mobile devices, allowing users to embark on a captivating AR adventure from any device at any time, the company said.

The theme of the game is centered around breast cancer awareness and there will be hints of pink throughout.

In 2023, San Diego was selected as one of the few cities to be named a Komen innovation hub, reflecting the organizations commitment to providing life-saving care to 58 counties in California.

Together, the Komen Foundation and Soapy Joe’s are reshaping traditional fundraising methods in their quest to support breast cancer awareness and services.

Customers can play “Splash Dash” Oct. 15 through Nov. 5, 2023, at this link: continuum.8thwall.app/soapy-joes

To learn more about Soapy Joe’s or to become a member, visit soapyjoescarwash.com.

