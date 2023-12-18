Splash forms board of directors, announces new president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash Car Wash & 10-Minute Oil Change has restructured its leadership team reflecting the growth of the business over the past seven years, the company announced in a press release.

Owner Paul Stagg has formed a board of directors comprised of himself as chairman, son Matt Stagg and daughter Natalie Stagg Tschepikow.

Together, they will provide counsel derived from many years of industry and company experience.

In addition to their board positions, Paul will continue to actively serve as the company’s chief executive officer.

Matt and Natalie will continue serving in their roles as chief growth officer and chief human resource officer, respectively.

Jeff Turk has been named president of the company and will oversee day-to-day business functions, leading the executive team to achieve the company’s vision.

He will report directly to the CEO.

Turk joined Splash in 2017 as director of projects, transitioning to a role in operations shortly after.

Working in operations, he was able to get firsthand experience in the leadership of the flagship location in North Little Rock, and went on to oversee eight oil change facilities.

Gearing up for a significant wave of growth, Turk was promoted to director of facilities in 2020 and was responsible for leading the service and installation department.

Shortly after, he was promoted to vice president of projects and facilities and has been responsible for the design, development, construction and equipment installation of 14 carwashes and oil change projects.

He continues to oversee the maintenance of existing facilities and equipment with a team of 10 technicians, IT specialists and carpenters, and is a member of the Splash Executive Leadership Team.

Turk began his career in 2014 as an engineer for Georgia-Pacific in Gurdon, Arkansas, and was subsequently promoted to production shift supervisor, head of the plywood finishing and shipping department.

In 2016 he moved to Little Rock to work for RedStone Construction as an assistant project manager, helping to oversee heavy highway development projects.

The Little Rock native holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas.

Since 2017, Splash has grown from eight locations with 85 team members to over 315 team members and 27 locations, comprised of 17 wash and 10 oil change facilities.

The company recently opened two state-of-the-art, European-style indoor car care facilities in Central Arkansas: Maumelle in August 2022 and West Little Rock in January 2023.