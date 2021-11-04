Splash Car Wash acquires 17 Classy Chassy washes

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the acquisition of 17 Classy Chassy carwashes in the greater Buffalo and Rochester, New York, areas, according to a company press release.

This Splash acquisition immediately follows last week’s purchase of four Buckmans express washes also located in Rochester.

Splash now operates 44 washes located across Connecticut, New York and Vermont with over 10 new express sites under development.

The acquisition is further evidence of Splash’s interest in the upstate New York market as the company continues its expansion throughout the Northeast.

Splash plans to improve the express sites by adding pay gates, increasing the number of free vacuums for customers, reinvigorating the monthly unlimited program and converting select in-bay sites to best-in-class express tunnels.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Classy Chassy join the Splash family. Not only have we acquired great locations, but we are also excited about adding Jeff Arnold and Dave Clements, the two founders, and the rest of their associates to our team. Jeff and Dave are experienced developers who know the region well and will assist Splash in dramatically expanding our footprint in the region,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Car Wash.