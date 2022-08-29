Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of 4 Seasons Car Wash, a Liverpool, New York operation with two sites serving the market.

Click Here to Read More

One location is an express wash while the other currently operates in a self-service capacity which will be converted to an express format over the next few months.

This acquisition brings Splash’s total wash count to 54, 38 of which are located in New York.

The remainder of Splash Car Washes are located in Connecticut and Vermont.

“We’re excited to welcome 4 Seasons to the Splash Family,” stated Jeff Arnold, co-founder of Classy Chassy, an upstate New York carwash chain acquired by Splash in 2021 and a current development partner for the company. “We look to further expand in the upstate New York region through additional acquisitions and continued greenfield site development.”