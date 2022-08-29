 Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash

on

Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

on

Ohio-based Wash-N-Fill sold to Ridi Stores

on

Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co., dba Car Wash Insurance Agency, opens
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of 4 Seasons Car Wash, a Liverpool, New York operation with two sites serving the market. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

One location is an express wash while the other currently operates in a self-service capacity which will be converted to an express format over the next few months. 

This acquisition brings Splash’s total wash count to 54, 38 of which are located in New York.

The remainder of Splash Car Washes are located in Connecticut and Vermont.

“We’re excited to welcome 4 Seasons to the Splash Family,” stated Jeff Arnold, co-founder of Classy Chassy, an upstate New York carwash chain acquired by Splash in 2021 and a current development partner for the company. “We look to further expand in the upstate New York region through additional acquisitions and continued greenfield site development.”

Advertisement

Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Car Wash added, “Splash has started construction on two new Splash Express washes located in Oswego and Leray, New York, and has a total of 22 projects in various stages of development. We have additional sites approved in Vermont and will be entering two new markets in Massachusetts and New Jersey.”

Splash announced that two new Connecticut sites, one located in Milford and the other in Derby, broke ground this week and are expected to open during the first quarter of 2023.

Both the locations will operate as express exterior washes.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s celebrates El Cajon grand opening

Carwash News: Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash celebrates grand opening

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Geaux Clean Car Wash

Carwash News: New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing