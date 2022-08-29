Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of 4 Seasons Car Wash, a Liverpool, New York operation with two sites serving the market.
One location is an express wash while the other currently operates in a self-service capacity which will be converted to an express format over the next few months.
This acquisition brings Splash’s total wash count to 54, 38 of which are located in New York.
The remainder of Splash Car Washes are located in Connecticut and Vermont.
“We’re excited to welcome 4 Seasons to the Splash Family,” stated Jeff Arnold, co-founder of Classy Chassy, an upstate New York carwash chain acquired by Splash in 2021 and a current development partner for the company. “We look to further expand in the upstate New York region through additional acquisitions and continued greenfield site development.”
Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Car Wash added, “Splash has started construction on two new Splash Express washes located in Oswego and Leray, New York, and has a total of 22 projects in various stages of development. We have additional sites approved in Vermont and will be entering two new markets in Massachusetts and New Jersey.”
Splash announced that two new Connecticut sites, one located in Milford and the other in Derby, broke ground this week and are expected to open during the first quarter of 2023.
Both the locations will operate as express exterior washes.