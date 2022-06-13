 Splash Car Wash acquires Wash Boss
Splash Car Wash acquires Wash Boss

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash acquires Wash Boss

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of Wash Boss, an express wash located in Rensselaer, New York.  

Wash Boss marks Splash’s 33rd wash in New York and its initial entry into the Albany market.  

Wash Boss was developed and operated by Jim, Kim and Peter Enzien, who opened the wash in 2020.

“We are so pleased to acquire this great wash. Moreover, we’re excited to add Jim and Kim to our team,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. “The Enziens are clearly great developers, and we look to continue to develop new washes with their help.”

Jim Enzien, co-owner of Wash Boss, added, “It was great working with the Splash Team to get this transaction done. We’re confident that our employees will mesh with Splash’s award-winning culture and be treated well after the sale. This combination with Splash provides our team with even greater career opportunities in the larger Splash network.”

In other news, Splash also announced zoning approval for two new express wash sites in Shelburne, Vermont, and Newburgh, New York.  

Both sites are expected to begin construction this summer with open dates set in early 2023. Splash’s newest express site, located in East Haven, Connecticut, is set to open this month.

