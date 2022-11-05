 Splash Car Wash partners with Grace for Vets - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Splash Car Wash partners with Grace for Vets

on

Market Focus: Tidal Wave Auto Spa raises $350,000 on 14th annual charity day

on

WhiteWater Express Car Wash adds 5 new locations

on

GO Car Wash acquires Superior Car Wash
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash partners with Grace for Vets

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — This November 11th, Splash Car Wash will again be offering free carwashes to all veterans and active-duty personnel, stated a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Splash has partnered with Grace for Vets (GFV), a non-profit organization that brings together participating carwashes to offer free washes to vets on Veterans Day each year. 

Since its inception in 2003, Grace for Vets and its carwash partners have successfully served 3,393,782 veterans. 

GFV has also grown from one participating carwash to 4,125 in four different countries.

Last year, a total of 350,625 cars were washed for free at 4,125 locations.

Splash founder and CEO Mark Curtis has run GFV for the past 10 years.

He and his Splash team regularly attend carwash conventions throughout the country to promote participation in the Veterans Day event. 

Are you a veteran or active-duty personnel? Find a participating wash at www.graceforvets.org.

For more information, please contact Mark Curtis at 203-324-5400 x 7011 or Amy Chudy at ext. 7028.

In this article:, ,
Professional Carwashing & Detailing