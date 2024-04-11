Splash opens second Vermont location

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, has announced in a press release the opening of its second Vermont location, an express wash located in Shelburne.

This marks Splash’s second greenfield site opened this year, bringing the chain’s total to 63 washes.

The Shelburne wash features a 145-foot tunnel outfitted with 30 self-service vacuums, half of which are located indoors, and are free of charge to customers.

The fully equipped tunnel offers customers an array of on-line services and options, and the site includes a free mat cleaning room.

The project was overseen and completed by Aaron Vincelette, Splash’s development partner in Vermont. Vincelette is working on Splash’s third Vermont location, an express site in Rutland, which is expected to open in late May.

Assisting in both projects is Glen Sheely, Splash’s director of development.

“We’re excited to expand our operations in the northern Vermont market with the addition of our newest express wash,” added Mark Curtis, co-founder and CEO of Splash. “We look forward to the opening of Rutland shortly, which will further expand our growing presence in the Northeast.”

Splash continues construction on nine additional greenfield washes, and one renovation in Greece, New York, which is expected to open in mid-spring.

“We are excited to see the growth at Splash continue. As we develop more sites within the region, we know we’re bringing more convenience and an unmatched customer experience to our subscription members, while simultaneously providing more opportunities for growth to our team members,” stated Curtis.

Splash currently employs over 1,100 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past nine years.

It is currently ranked as the 19th largest carwash operator in the United States.