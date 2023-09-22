Splash Car Wash is growing steady in locations and Top Workplaces

NORWALK, Conn. — Being named one of Connecticut’s top workplaces puts a business in some pretty exclusive company, according to CTInsider.com.

In a recent article, the publication honored Milford-based Splash Car Wash in its 13th annual Top Workplaces awards for Hearst Connecticut Media.

The award features three size categories — small, midsize and large — and CT Insider reports that no company has ever won the award in all three categories as it grew from a small business to a large one — until now.

“Splash, founded as a single car wash in Greenwich and now based in Milford with 60 locations in three states, has long placed at or near the top in its categories for Top Workplaces,” the article states. “It made the list as a small employer in 2014 with 124 local employees, then grew into the midsize division before breaking into the large this year with 500 people.”

CEO and co-founder Mark Curtis credited Splash’s personnel and the corporate culture.

